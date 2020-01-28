AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 640.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

