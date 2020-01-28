AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises approximately 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of AMETEK worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of AME opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

