Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $45,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.32. 533,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

