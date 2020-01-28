AmonD Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One AmonD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, BitMart, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $651,851.00 and approximately $80,365.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, BitMart and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.