Amoveo (VEO) Price Reaches $53.24 on Top Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $53.24 or 0.00569491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.61 or 0.05654855 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016170 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

