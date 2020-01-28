Ampleforth Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $133,698.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,718,464 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.