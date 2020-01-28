AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $46,454.00 and $26.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 44.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

