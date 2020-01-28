Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POETF) Head-To-Head Survey

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Analog Devices and POET Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $5.99 billion 7.03 $1.36 billion $5.15 22.20 POET Technologies $3.89 million 21.05 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -4.73

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 22.75% 16.39% 8.86% POET Technologies N/A -61.91% -43.73%

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Analog Devices and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 4 13 0 2.76 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Analog Devices presently has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.23%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Analog Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats POET Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

