Analysts Anticipate Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to report sales of $66.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.08 million to $72.00 million. Chaparral Energy reported sales of $61.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full-year sales of $237.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.47 million, with estimates ranging from $244.01 million to $293.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 86.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,785 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chaparral Energy stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Chaparral Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

