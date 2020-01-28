Analysts Anticipate The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Post $0.16 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb purchased 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $102,717.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $117,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PNTG stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

