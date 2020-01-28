Analysts Anticipate ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THMO. ValuEngine upgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of THMO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,089. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

