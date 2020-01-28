Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 28th (ABBV, ACHC, ALGN, AMAT, ARGKF, ARWR, ATRC, ATVI, BGNE, BPFH)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 28th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Luceco (LON:LUCE) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 151 ($1.99) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 96 ($1.26).

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Reeds (NASDAQ:REED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

