Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce sales of $22.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.80 million and the highest is $23.03 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $21.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $95.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.69 million to $95.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $326.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.23. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

