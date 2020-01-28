Analysts Expect ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) to Announce ($0.66) Earnings Per Share

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.66) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get ContraVir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE HEPA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 678,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.