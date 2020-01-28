Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $543.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.00 million and the lowest is $499.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

