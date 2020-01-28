Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptiv PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.52.

APTV opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

