Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (ABT, ASPN, ASR, BBD.B, BOH, CFW, CS, DHI, DPM, DRM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 28th:

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.15 to C$7.75.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corp from $82.00 to $84.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.15.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.75.

DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €19.50 ($22.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corp from $37.00 to $30.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) was given a C$0.80 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corp from $140.00 to $136.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $163.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$143.00 to C$157.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$111.00 to C$116.00. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from C$5.00 to C$1.50. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) was given a C$4.50 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $40.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $16.00 to $20.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.20 to C$2.50.

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) was given a C$53.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corp from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $450.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$11.75.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $11.50 to $13.65. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

