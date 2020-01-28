Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Codexis (CDXS)

Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/24/2020 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

1/22/2020 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

1/15/2020 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2020 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Codexis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 268,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Codexis by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

