Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Codexis (CDXS)

Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/24/2020 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
- 1/22/2020 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/22/2020 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
- 1/15/2020 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/4/2020 – Codexis was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/27/2019 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/24/2019 – Codexis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/11/2019 – Codexis was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 268,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.37. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $22.49.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $273,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Codexis by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
See Also: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.