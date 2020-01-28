Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Evolent Health (EVH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) recently:

1/27/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

1/23/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

1/8/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $10.15 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Evolent Health Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $888.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Evolent Health by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

