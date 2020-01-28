Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently:

1/27/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/23/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to .

1/17/2020 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

1/15/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/9/2020 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

1/9/2020 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

1/9/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/8/2020 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/30/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/23/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/17/2019 – Microsoft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

12/17/2019 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/5/2019 – Microsoft was given a new $174.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.26. 6,910,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1,255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $145.38. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

