Analysts Set $39.00 Price Target for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SpringWorks Therapeutics an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,461. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $160,569,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.