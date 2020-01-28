Analysts Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVBF. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $605,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 81.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 216,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

