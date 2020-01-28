Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

EWBC opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after buying an additional 686,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,298,000 after buying an additional 263,000 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.3% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 653,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after buying an additional 227,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

