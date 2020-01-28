Analysts Set Expectations for SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.28 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Svb Leerink upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.32. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

