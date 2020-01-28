Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (A, AAL, ADI, ADS, AVST, BAG, CRST, ERO, EYE, FXPO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 28th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is suffering from sluggishness in the consumer and industrial end markets. Further, weak momentum in automotive market due to slowdown in global auto sales is a headwind. Additionally, the ongoing trade war between the United States and China is a major negative. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry over a year. Further, Huawei ban remains a major concern for the company’s wireless and wired sales. Nevertheless, Analog Devices continues to benefit from increasing adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructure which is a positive. Further, continued momentum across aerospace, defense, healthcare and, electronic test and measurement businesses remains a tailwind. However, rising competitive pressure from Maxim and Texas Instruments poses serious threat to the company’s market position.”

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s organic growth has led to rise in revenues. The current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help retain the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line. Strategic acquisitions and divestitures have helped Alliance Data to grow inorganically expand the international footprint with the revenue growth. A strong balance sheet supports financial flexibility and effective capital deployment. However, its rising debt level leading to higher interest expenses and lower interest coverage ratio raises financial risk. Its increased cost of operations and higher general and administrative expenses burden on the margins. Also, the shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Peel Hunt LLP initiated coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST). Peel Hunt LLP issued a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 435 ($5.72) target price on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable in the past month. The company is making steady progress in advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth. Tasiast is an operating mine and further expansion of the project is likely to improve productivity. The company is likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project at Fort Knox is a low-cost brownfield expansion with low risk, which is expected to extend mine life. Also, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Kinross needs to improve reserve base significantly for growth in the future. The company's higher cost of sales remains a concern.”

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on the stock.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$15.50 target price on the stock.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Fearnley Fonds.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They currently have a GBX 232 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Wandisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO). Aegis issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Yu Group (LON:YU) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

