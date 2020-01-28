Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is riding on an uptick in demand for semiconductor equipment. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remains a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains positive about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

1/21/2020 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at ICAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

12/18/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $59.98. 2,113,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

