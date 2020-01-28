Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PureTech Health (PRTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PureTech Health (LON: PRTC) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2020 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52).

1/16/2020 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – PureTech Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/19/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/9/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/5/2019 – PureTech Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON PRTC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292 ($3.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 291.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.38. PureTech Health plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $833.28 million and a P/E ratio of -104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

