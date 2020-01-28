Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GDS (GDS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2020 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2020 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

1/14/2020 – GDS is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

1/10/2020 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – GDS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GDS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 884,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 3.00. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 48.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 137,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

