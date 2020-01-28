Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Northern Trust (NTRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS):

1/28/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Northern Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Northern Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $112.00 to $102.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/3/2020 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Northern Trust was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Northern Trust had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $103.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Northern Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

NTRS stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. 6,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,521. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Northern Trust Co alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock worth $5,911,613 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.