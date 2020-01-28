Analyzing SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Everi (NASDAQ:EVRI)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and Everi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $150,000.00 111.71 -$14.59 million N/A N/A Everi $469.52 million 2.26 $12.36 million $0.10 125.70

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SCWorx and Everi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A Everi 0 0 4 0 3.00

Everi has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Everi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than SCWorx.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx N/A -310.82% -121.90% Everi 4.90% -19.69% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everi beats SCWorx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Cash access services; Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

