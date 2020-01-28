Anglo American plc Unsponsored Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HSBC lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.76. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.