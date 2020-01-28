Ankr Price Down 3.7% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitMax, Coinsuper and ABCC. Ankr has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $1.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.36 or 0.05574719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00127515 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017411 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Sistemkoin, ABCC, IDEX, Binance DEX, Bithumb, Huobi Korea, Coinone, BitMax, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bittrex, KuCoin, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bitinka, Coinall and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

