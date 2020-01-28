ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,932 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

