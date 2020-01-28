ANON Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, ANON has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $86,747.00 and approximately $111.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.