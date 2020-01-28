ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $280.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

