Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 940

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 903.93 ($11.89).

LON:ANTO traded up GBX 12.80 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 850.20 ($11.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 929.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 890.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

