Apex Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Apex token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Apex has a market capitalization of $910,582.00 and approximately $18,022.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016933 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,588,027 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.