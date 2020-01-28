APIS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $189,916.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. APIS has a total market capitalization of $13,775.00 and $189,916.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIS has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About APIS

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

