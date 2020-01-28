Apollo Investment (AINV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

