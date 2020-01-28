Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apollo Medical an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $633.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.86. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $215,017.00. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 303,058 shares of company stock worth $5,428,152 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 238.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

