AppCoins (APPC) Hits Market Cap of $3.15 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Huobi and Binance. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $420,076.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

