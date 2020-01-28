Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 402.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

