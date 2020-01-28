Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,267,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

