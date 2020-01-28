Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 402.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 41,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 25,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $3,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $323.33. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.70 and a 200-day moving average of $245.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

