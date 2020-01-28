Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.69. 40,019,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,235,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $323.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Apple alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.