ARAW 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 50.9% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ARAW has a market capitalization of $25,590.00 and $43.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.46 or 0.05688621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032832 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

