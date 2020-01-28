Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $8.32 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, IDEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.03168691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00195058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, Bithumb and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.