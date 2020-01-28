Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.