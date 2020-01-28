Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARNC. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,350. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arconic by 8,990.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.