Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.41 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. Ardor has a total market cap of $44.41 million and $2.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007468 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008745 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, Poloniex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

